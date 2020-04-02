BREAKING NEWS Two Annual Spring Events Canceled Due To Coronavirus April 2, 2020 Ste. Genevieve Aldermen Hold Teleconference For Public Hearings, Ordinances March 31, 2020 With Drop In Sales Tax Expected, Most County Paving Road Project May Be On Hold Until 2021 March 31, 2020 Werner Discusses Postponed Senior Year Due To COVID-19 Cancellations March 31, 2020 Essay Winners Accept Check To Valle From Annual Catholic Appeal March 31, 2020 Welch Hired To Succeed Toma As Ste. Genevieve’s City Administrator March 26, 2020 Valle Students Participate In Mineral Area Math Competition March 26, 2020 Eatherton Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From MoFACS March 26, 2020 Ste. Genevieve County Community Center Joins List Of Closed Facilities In County March 26, 2020 Keeping Shelves Stocked Proves To Be Challenge For Local Stores March 26, 2020 COMMUNITY First Positive Tests For Coronavirus Reported Locally; County Now Up To Three Positives March 31, 2020 Hospital Announces Preparations In Event Of Outbreak March 31, 2020 Easter Coloring Contest March 26, 2020 Church Of Ste. Genevieve Announces Changes In Services Due To COVID-19 March 26, 2020 Eagles Help Children And Veterans Celebrate Holidays March 19, 2020 Ste. Gen. Care Center Valentine’s Royalty Selected March 19, 2020 Ste. Genevieve Rotary Club Collects Donations In Food Drive March 19, 2020 Local 2030 Carpenters Union Host Program For Ste. Genevieve 4-H Clubs March 19, 2020 Local Organizations Encouraged To Apply For Beautification Grants From Master Gardeners March 19, 2020 Ste. Genevieve Rotary Club Honors Paul Harris Fellows March 19, 2020 BUSINESS CLASSIFIEDS OBITUARIES Stanley Louis Trautman March 31, 2020 Marvin C. Basler March 31, 2020 Lloyd G. Carron Jr. March 31, 2020 Delores M. Talcott March 31, 2020 Debra L. Wolk March 26, 2020 Bonnie L. Ruengert March 26, 2020 Linda ‘Lynne’ Hafley March 26, 2020 Rose Bainter-Rueth March 26, 2020 Rose Bainter-Rueth March 24, 2020 Linda ‘Lynne’ Hafley March 24, 2020 OPINIONS Letter: Gibbs Responds To Williams’ Letter March 31, 2020 Letter: Another Response To Letters About Trump March 31, 2020 Community Can Pull Together To Support Each Other In Trying Times March 26, 2020 A Response To Letter About Trump March 26, 2020 A Call To Christians: Denounce Trump’s Rhetoric March 26, 2020 Police Chief Writes To Clear Up Misconceptions March 26, 2020 Friends Of Library Seeking Any Local Authors For Display March 26, 2020 SCHOOL NEWS Schools Extend Closures Beyond Original April 6 Date March 31, 2020 Essay Winners Accept Check To Valle From Annual Catholic Appeal March 31, 2020 Valle Students Participate In Mineral Area Math Competition March 26, 2020 Fischer Wins Honors In Ste. Genevieve Elks Essay Contest March 26, 2020 SGHS Students Recognized With Patriotic Art Awards March 26, 2020 Eatherton Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From MoFACS March 26, 2020 Fischer Wins Honors In Ste. Genevieve Elks Essay Contest March 24, 2020 Valle Students Participate In Mineral Area Math Competition March 24, 2020 SGHS Students Recognized With Patriotic Art Awards March 24, 2020 Eatherton Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From MoFACS March 24, 2020 AREA NEWS County Health Department Reports Six Positive Cases Of COVID-19 April 2, 2020 Two More Contested County Races Take Shape On Final Day Of Filing April 2, 2020 First Positive Tests For Coronavirus Reported Locally; County Now Up To Three Positives March 31, 2020 SPORTS Werner Discusses Postponed Senior Year Due To COVID-19 Cancellations March 31, 2020 Ste. Genevieve County Community Center Joins List Of Closed Facilities In County March 26, 2020 Fallert Steps Down, Basler Steps Into Head Coaching Role For SGHS Volleyball March 26, 2020 LAW ENFORCEMENT Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report (March 14-20) March 31, 2020 Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report (March 7-13) March 26, 2020 Ste. Genevieve Police Department Incident Report (March 6-13) March 26, 2020 Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report (March 7-13) March 24, 2020 Ste. Genevieve Police Department Incident Report (March 6-13) March 24, 2020 Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report (Feb. 29-March 6) March 18, 2020 Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrests (March 8-15) March 18, 2020 Ste. Genevieve Man Injured In Accident On I-70 March 18, 2020 Ste. Genevieve Police Department Incident Report (Feb. 7-March 6) March 18, 2020 French Village Man Injured In St. Francois County Accident March 11, 2020 VIVESTEGEN Two Annual Spring Events Canceled Due To Coronavirus April 2, 2020 Art Guild’s Museum And Art Center Grand Reopening Slated For Spring March 19, 2020 Burroughs Named Executive Director Of Museum Learning Center February 26, 2020 2020 Fourth Friday Art Walk Series Kicks Off This Friday Night With Several Galleries Open February 26, 2020 June 27 Set As Opening Date For Museum Learning Center February 11, 2020 Keyser Crowned At Queen’s Ball; Scheels Also Honored February 4, 2020 Community Calendar (Jan. 29 Edition) January 28, 2020 Queen’s Ball Slated For Saturday (February 1) At VFW Hall January 28, 2020 Women Take The Cake During Leap Year Festivities At Queen’s Ball January 21, 2020 Eagle Fest Activities At Kaskaskia Lock & Dam Set For Feb. 1 January 15, 2020 RELIGION Church Of Ste. Genevieve Announces Changes In Services Due To COVID-19 March 26, 2020 NATIONAL HEADLINES Jobs report Friday is expected to end record hiring streak April 03, 2020 10 Things to Know for Today April 03, 2020 AP Week in Pictures, North America April 02, 2020 UN adopts resolution urging global cooperation on COVID-19 April 02, 2020 UN in cash crisis from unpaid dues, secretary-general says April 02, 2020 Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force April 02, 2020 Testing issues cloud scope of California's virus outbreak April 02, 2020 Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19 April 02, 2020 US judge dismisses New Mexico's immigration lawsuit April 02, 2020 AP source: Chicago mayor to name former Dallas police Chief David Brown to lead the Chicago Police Department April 02, 2020