Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is hosting the annual balloon glow on its grounds Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. both nights.
“We’re incredibly excited to see the look on our guests’ faces as they watch the balloons inflate and glow pre- and post-sunset while they enjoy wine, dinner, and the beautiful scenery on our patio,” said Ryan Otto, vice president and chief operating officer of Chaumette.
This event is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. All ages are welcome. A food tent will be available for grab-and-go service.
(Information in a release from Chaumette.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.