After both teams stalled on their respective opening drives, many Valle and Ste. Genevieve fans believed they were going to be in another close Old Settlement Rivalry contest.
But Valle jumped on a couple of Ste. Genevieve miscues and controlled the game from there.
The Warriors used a combination of strong running and favorable field position all night, and the defense halted the Dragons’ attack as Valle triumphed 41-6 Friday night at Dragons Stadium.
“I thought our kids played really, really hard, and they really wanted to win this football game,” said Valle coach Judd Naeger. “You could kind of sense it all day, but I didn’t lead this team anywhere. Our seniors lead our football team in their actions and how they behave every day.”
