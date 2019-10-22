Regardless of what season Valle and Ste. Genevieve has, fans on both sides expect a tight contest regardless of the sport. The most recent volleyball showdown in the Old Settlement Rivalry didn’t disappoint.
After winning the first set Valle faced the possibility of playing a third set. However, the Warriors fought off three straight set points and overcame another set point, and Valle swept the Dragons 25-23, 29-27 at the Peggy J. Johnson Gymnasium on Monday, October 14.
“It feels really good to win under those circumstances, but it isn’t so good that we ever put ourselves into those circumstances or that situation,” said Valle head coach Nancy Fischer.
Valle held a 19-17 edge in the second set, but Ste. Genevieve answered with a 7-2 run with the help of stuff blocks by Julia McKlin and Elizabeth Basler and a kill from Ella Reed. The run put the Dragons up 24-21 and needing one more tally to force a decisive third set.
Valle didn’t buckle and rose to the occasion instead.
Hailey Weibrecht and Riley Siebert knocked down a kill off a Ste. Genevieve volley to force the Dragons to call a timeout, and Hannah Drury served a crucial ace to tie the match.
See complete story in the October 23 edition of the Herald.
