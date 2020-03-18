Valle Volleyball Academic All-State

Pictured are from left: Front — Brooke Viox, Taylor Zerwig, Hannah Drury, Rachel Loida; Back — Bryna Blum, Hannah Fowler, Riley Siebert, Ella Bertram, Hailey Weibrecht, Sam Loida and Mia Weiler.

Valle’s volleyball team had 11 players recognized for academic all-state. In order to be eligible for academic all-state, a player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or above and she must have played in at least 75 percent of the varsity matches during the season. (Photo courtesy of NANCY FISCHER)