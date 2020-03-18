With the coronavirus postponing or even outright canceling events at the professional and collegiate level, it was only a matter of time before it affected the high school level.
Announcements of postponements and cancellation of events came late last week and even shortly before the Herald deadline.
The 2020 spring sports season was scheduled to kick off on Friday with the first track meet and first baseball and softball games, but due to COVID-19 spreading, not only are opening events on hold, but as of now the first three weeks of spring sports are postponed.
The Ste. Genevieve R-II school district announced a two-week postponement under the recommendation of the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department on Friday, March 13. The health department has recommended that any gatherings that would bring in additional people from other communities to be postponed for two weeks, and an email from Valle head baseball coach Nathan Gegg also stated the health department’s recommendation. Both schools have agreed to the request.
On Sunday however, schools throughout the MAAA conference, including Ste. Genevieve and Valle, announced they will close starting on Wednesday, March 18 with tentative plans to reopen on April 6. The extended closure will also affect spring sports as practices and events will not take place during that time.
Notable events that will be affected locally include the Opening Day Baseball Tournament and Old Settlement Softball Tournament, both co-hosted by Ste. Genevieve and Valle, and Ste. Genevieve’s first two home track meets.
With news involving COVID-19 changing daily or even multiple times a day, the postponement could extend into additional weeks or even cancel the entire spring sports season.
See complete story in the March 18 edition of the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.