Only one run was scored in the previous Ste. Genevieve/Festus game, and that contest ended in Festus’ favor.
The rematch was decided by one run again, only this time it went to Post 150 and needed an extra inning.
Kellen Blum followed a lengthy start with the game-winning hit, Chad Donze stood strong on the mound in relief, and Ste. Genevieve avenged its earlier loss to Festus with a 5-4, eight inning win at Yanks Field on Tuesday, July 2.
“It’s been a while since we beat these guys, so it feels really, really good,” said Ste. Genevieve head coach Junie Basler. “I thought Kellen was amazing on the mound. I thought he was just a bulldog competitor, and I can’t say enough about the performance he went out and gave us tonight.”
