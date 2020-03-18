CAPE GIRARDEAU — Ste. Genevieve proved it could contend with host Cape Notre Dame in the opening quarter.
But when the Bulldogs dominated the second quarter, the Dragons didn’t have an answer.
Second-seeded Cape Notre Dame utilized its height advantage to corral rebounds and stop offensive drives from Ste. Genevieve, and the Bulldogs triumphed 52-32 in the Class 4 District 1 championship game over top-seeded Ste. Genevieve on March 5.
“We missed free throws and gave up too many second chance opportunities,” said Ste. Genevieve head coach Jordanna Walk-Robison. “We’d been down in games before but ultimately we weren’t able to overcome it.” ...
Ste. Genevieve had its best start in program history when it won its first 19 games. The streak included another title at the Valle Invitational Tournament and its first Park Hills Central Christmas Tournament win. In the Christmas Tournament finals the Dragons had a 21-point lead slip away to Steelville, but Ste. Genevieve won that game in double overtime.
The streak was snapped by North County in the MAAA Conference Tournament semifinals, but the Dragons recovered to finish third. Ste. Genevieve set the program record for wins in a single season at 23 with a win over Perryville, then extended the record when the Dragons avenged a late make-up game at North County to win the large-school MAAA title for the second straight year.
Ste. Genevieve earned a first-round bye in the district tournament and defeated Sikeston in the semifinals. The Dragons finished their season with a program record of 25-2.
“I definitely believe it was a success,” Walk-Robison said, “but... we weren’t ready for it to be over. One goal next season is the district championship.”
