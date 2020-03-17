Missouri State University, located in Springfield, conferred more than 1,500 degrees to students at its fall 2019 commencement ceremonies on December 13 at JQH Arena.
There were 1,192 bachelor’s degress, 380 master’s degrees, 12 doctorate degrees and five specialist degrees awarded during the ceremony.
Chelsey Operle of Ste. Genevieve graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in exercise and movement science.
Claire Schweigert of Ste, Genevieve graduated with a bachelor of science in child and family development.
Arianna Ponder of St. Mary graduated magna cum laude in the Honors College with a bachelor of science in education in art and design.
Ponder was one of 22 students recognized by the university for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.
Several hundred students also received scholastic honors:
n 46 students graduated summa cum laude with grade point averages of 3.9 to 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
n 71 students graduated magna cum laude with GPAs of 3.75 to 3.89.
n 171 students graduated cum laude with GPAs of 3.5 to 3.74.
(Information in a release from Merit Pages for Missouri State University.)
