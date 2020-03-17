Both Bloomsdale Elementary and Ste. Genevieve Elementary celebrated Read-On Missouri Week from March 2 to 6.
The week is part of the Read Across America program, which is sponsored by the National Education Association and celebrates reading and encourages students to develop lifelong reading habits.
Throughout the week, students had the opportunity to participate in various activities that promote the message that reading provides countless opportunities to learn and grow.
Missouri National Education Association (MNEA) president Phil Murray and vice president Rebeka McIntosh visited classrooms to engage with students and to read stories, including “Where the Wild Things Are.”
Also this week, Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Office deputy Jeff McCarty and MNEA-retired teachers and Board of Education members visited classrooms to read some of their favorite children’s books to the students.
And of course, there was one guest that all of the students knew right from the start — the Cat in the Hat.
Both elementary schools also participated in a Skype conference video call with author Jennifer Nielson. In preparation, the fourth- and fifth-grade students read one of her books, “Words on Fire,” and brainstormed questions to ask, including how to overcome writer’s block and how she comes up with ideas for her books. She inspired students to write about the things they want to learn about.
“My motto is, if the book you want to read doesn’t exist, then you have to write it,” Nielson said.
Second- and third-grade students at Ste. Genevieve Elementary also had the opportunity to meet local author Lynnette Randoll, who wrote “The Sassafras Tree.” She explained to the students that this personal narrative was a story that she felt she had to tell so that she could share with others. Students read her book before her visit so they could prepare questions to discuss her writing process and the purpose behind her work.
Ste. Genevieve Elementary students also made green eggs and ham treats during the week to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
At Bloomsdale Elementary, there was a schoolwide book raffle, with more than 100 books given away to students throughout the week.
The spirit/pep student leaders planned the dress-up days for the week with each day centered around a different book. These included:
- Monday: Hat Day, Cat in the Hat;
- Tuesday: Wear Stripes, A Bad Case of Stripes;
- Wednesday: Vacation Shirt, Oh, the Places You’ll Go;
- Thursday: Pajama Day, Porcupine’s Pajama Party;
- Friday; Flashlight Friday, One Dark and Scary Night.
Cameron and Cylie Carlson, both dressed up as the Cat in the Hat during the week’s activities.
(Photos, information from Ste. Genevieve R-II School District.)
