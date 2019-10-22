Ste. Genevieve Elementary celebrated its September Students of the Month on October 3. The students were chosen for their leadership qualities. Each student enjoyed a luncheon with the principal, assistant principal and school counselor. They also were awarded with a certificate, pin and ice cream treat. Pictured, from left: First row — Tristan Matthews, Ella Pecaut, Lilly Roth, Zoey Grass, Audrey Gegg, Monroe Kelley, Mason Hurst, Chevy Davis, Jaxon Boland, and Tessa Richardson; Second row — Natalee Bova, Autumn Wolfin, Monica Fallert, Leighton Volner, Lexi Emberton, Kamrie Meyer, Abbey Stomberg, Gunner Amsden, and Audrey Jokerst; Back row — Reese Wibbenmeyer, Hailey Davis, Zaylee Driemeyer, Zoei Gill, Broden Kreitler, Simon Fritsch, Ethan Warren, and Jersey Quinn. (Photos, information from Ste. Genevieve R-II School District)