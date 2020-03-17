St. Agnes Robotics Team

Team members pictured, from left: Front row — Abby Lester, Madelyn Griffard, Oliver Griffard, Caden Schweiss. Back — Joseph Govero (high school volunteer), Truman Tucker, Garrett Shortt, Rylee Overmann, Brady Reed, Dominic Griffard, and Kayden Schweiss.

The St. Agnes Robotics Team earned a gold banner at the Clavius Robotics Jamboree at St. Louis University High School on February 1. The team is led by eighth-grade teacher Cindy Fallert and principal Erin O’Driscoll. (Photo, information from St. Agnes School in Bloomsdale)