The St. Agnes Robotics Team earned a gold banner at the Clavius Robotics Jamboree at St. Louis University High School on February 1. The team is led by eighth-grade teacher Cindy Fallert and principal Erin O’Driscoll. (Photo, information from St. Agnes School in Bloomsdale)
