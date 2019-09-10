Ste. Genevieve Middle School principal Dr. Scott Mercer was recently announced as Middle School Principal of the Year by the Southeast Region of the Missouri Association of Secondary Principals (MOASSP), The regional recognition places Mercer in the running for Missouri Middle School Principal of the Year. He will be honored at the MOASSP Fall Conference at the end of September. (Photo, information from Ste. Genevieve R-II School District)
