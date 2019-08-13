Dr. Tracey Eatherton, family and consumer sciences teacher at Ste. Genevieve High School, was recently elected to serve as an officer for the Missouri Educators of Family and Consumer Sciences (MoEFACS).
The non-profit organization is an affiliate of the Family and Consumer Sciences Division of the Missouri Association of Career and Technical Education (MoACTE).
MoEFACS serves as a link between the state family and consumer sciences associations and the state level. The organization works to help members in dealing with issues impacting family and consumer sciences education, provide opportunities for an exchange of ideas and materials as well as a sharing of expectations, and to support the purposes of the Association of Career and Technical Education.
This July, at the state organization’s meeting in Springfield, Eatherton was elected to serve as the president-elect for the 2019-20 academic year and as president of the organization for 2020-21.
Also while at the conference, Eatherton presented to fellow teachers, sharing best practices for technology integration in the classroom.
Eatherton has been teaching in the Ste. Genevieve R-II School District for 24 years.
(Information in a release from the Ste. Genevieve R-II School District)
