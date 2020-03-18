At a Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association meeting on March 13, Ste. Genevieve R-II School District director of student services Dr. Teresa Green was recognized as the 2019-20 School Counseling Advocate of the Year.
Also at the event, kindergarten teacher Ashley Gettinger’s class from Bloomsdale Elementary won a contest for a video they created for their counselor, Amy Rowland, for School Counselor Week.
Green has held the position of director of student services for the past six years.
Rowland nominated Green for the award, saying that Green, as the counselor coordinator, has been a wonderful advocate for school counseling.
“Dr. Green has taken the time to learn our profession,” Rowland said. “She has reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to learn more about the needs of school counselors. She understands the social and emotional impact on children and supports our counseling team in our strategies for addressing this.”
Green also shares information and updates about the counselors’ work in Board of Education meetings and supports the counselors in newsletters, addressing technology and incorporating mindfulness into their curriculum.
“Not only does Dr. Green have the dedication and drive to advocate for our students who need the most support, but she also has a thorough understanding of the processes and systems in place that can sometimes make this work frustrating and difficult,” assistant superintendent Dr. Paul Taylor said. “Her knowledge of these areas is incredibly beneficial when trying to navigate issues and create solutions,”
Kindergarten student Alice Seabaugh represented Gettinger’s class at the meeting. The group of students were honored for their video at the meeting with a plaque, a $100 gift card for the school from Amazon and a $50 gift card to Marcus Theaters.
(Information from Ste. Genevieve R-II School District.)
