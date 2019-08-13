Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla last week announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2019 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a course-load minimums of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Students from Ste. Genevieve County who made the list include:
- Tristan Ponder of St. Mary, a senior majoring in electrical engineering;
- Calvin Abt of Ste. Genevieve, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Austin Brewer of Ste. Genevieve, a senior majoring in chemical engineering;
- Dylan Burr of Ste. Genevieve, a junior majoring in computer science;
- Coleman Keeley, a junior majoring in electrical engineering;
- Tate Meyer of Ste. Genevieve, a senior majoring in civil engineering;
- Morgan Schenck of Ste. Genevieve, a senior majoring in mining engineering;
- Jacob Trautman of Ste. Genevieve, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. It offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.
(Information in a release from Link News for the university.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.