The Jefferson College Xi Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society recently hosted its spring induction ceremony, honoring 84 outstanding students who met the qualifications for membership.
To be considered for inclusion, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Xi Zeta Chapter new inductees included:
Rebecca Rushman of Fenton; Kacey Eliscupides of Herculaneum; Kassie Helms of Herculaneum; Jessica Tucker of De Soto; Madison Alexander of Hillsboro; Haley LaHay of Herculaneum; Averi Muniz of De Soto; Kelsi Heimos of De Soto; Kalie Henderson of Hillsboro; Miranda Myers of Festus; Melissa Orrick of Belgrade; Haleigh Goodman of Cedar Hill; Emily Kline of Fenton; Emma Stephens of Barnhart; Anna Schroeter of Arnold; Dalton Costa of Arnold; Carlee Costa of Arnold; Mike Pepper of Fenton; Rachel Schamens of Fenton; Madison Raney of Ste. Genevieve; Lynda Dahlen of Fenton; William Whitman of Crystal City; Shanna Folks of House Springs; Trenton Tinsley of Pevely; Kwanisha Carroll-Quarles of Belleville, Illinois; Wyatt Giles of Herculaneum; Rose Carter of Festus; Truman Pope of Festus; Alex Schumacher of De Soto; Ian Lowry of House Springs; Collin Mann of Festus; Allen Unterreiner of Arnold; Michael Pingel of Cedar Hill; Evan Hamilton of Fenton and Julia Weik of Barnhart.
Inductees not listed with hometowns include: Luke Adams, Samantha Austin, Elizabeth Beffa, Ayden Bergner, James Casey, Emilee Collins, Alexis Crocker, Sue Crossland, Miranda Difilippo, Joshua Ekstrom, Kyrsten Elder, Erica Estes, Tia Frey, Emily Gansmann, Julie Graham, Shelly Hannaford, Stasja Harris, Haley Heaghney, Kailani Hood, Matthew Hurt, Trey Jimenez, Peyton Kidkul, Diana Lato, Joshua Leach, Abbey McAteer, Josie Miller, Sontonya Miller, Kaitlyn Moravec, Matthew Mueller, Uyentam Nguyen, Matthew Pecaut, Junior Piedra, Steven Rancilio, Amy Reiser, Courtney Riley, Lydia Roberts, Brianna Shanks, Emelia Signorelli, Lukas Skaggs, Brayden Surratt, Landon Swallow, Erica Treis, Mallory Thayer, Thiago Viana, Theoren Viox, Katelynn Voisey, Nicolas Wilkinson, Jullian Williams, Carrington Young.
The mission of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.
(Information in a release from Jefferson College.)
