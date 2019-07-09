A total of 6,111 students were named to the 2019 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Among them was Ashley Nicole Grither, a Valle Catholic graduate who is studying toward a bachelor’s degree in zoology. The St. Mary resident was named to the dean’s honor roll.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and with no grade below a “C” were placed on the Dean’s Honor Roll.

(Information from Oklahoma State University’s director of media relations.)