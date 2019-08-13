Nicole Boyer, an English teacher from Jefferson High School, was chosen as a 2019-20 St. Louis Regional Teacher of the Year through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education program.
Each year, peers and officials from each Regional Professional Development Center select 35 regional teachers of the year from the 70,000 public educators in Missouri. These Individuals are now eligible to apply for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year.
Boyer is a 2009 graduate of Ste. Genevieve High School.
She received her educational training at Truman State University and has been employed by the Jefferson R-7 School District in Jefferson County since 2015.
(Information from family, Missouri State Teachers Association.)
