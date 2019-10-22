St. Agnes School received a visit from the Bloomsdale Volunteer Fire Department on October 16 in recognition of Fire Safety Week. Firefighters Scott Drury, John Pfaff and Rick Drury conducted a fire drill and then visited with students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and fifth grade. They discussed fire safety tips, dressed in turnout gear, and showed off the fire trucks. (Photos, information from St. Agnes School)
