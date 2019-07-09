Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, released its spring 2019 honor roll lists, which includes Katelyn Bloom of Bloomsdale on the trustees’ list.
To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 grade point average), with no grade below C. Academic honors are divided by: trustees’ list, 3.85 to 4.00; president’s list, 3.70 to 3.84; deans’ list, 3.50-3.69; and honor’s list, 3.00-3.40.
(Information from Southwest Baptist University’s office of marketing and communications.)
