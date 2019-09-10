Wilma E. Schulze of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home. She was 80 years old.
She is survived by one brother, Arthur K. Schulze of Ste. Genevieve; one sister, Helen (Schulze) Callis of Fairfield Glade; seven nieces; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur P. Schulze; her mother, Mildred (Meyer) Schulze; and one sister, Arlene (Schulze) Basler.
She graduated from Ste. Genevieve High School in 1957, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in 1960, and received a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1971.
She taught high school for the Granite City [Illinois] school system.
She was a USO employee for the U.S. Army in Germany.
She retired in 1993 to Fairfield Glade, where she enjoyed hiking, golf, tennis, bridge and painting.
Burial will be in her hometown of Ste. Genevieve.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cumberland County, Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.