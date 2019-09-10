Warren Joseph Bequette of Granite City, Illinois, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Meridan Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois. He was 96 years old.
He was born on January 30, 1923, in Ste. Genevieve, a son of the late Jules Bequette and Anna (Vaeth) Bequette.
He was married to Zita T. Jokerst on April 29, 1947, and she preceded him in death in 2008.
He is survived by two sons, Charles Bequette and his wife Judy of Bismarck, James Bequette and his wife Connie of Staunton, Illinois; one daughter, Mary Anne Johannigmeier and her husband Gary of Glen Carbon; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Charles Jr. and his wife Megan, Brian and his wife Beth, Katie and her husband Reuben, Sarah, Eric and Rachel; eight great-grandchildren, Charles III, Cali Anne, Chelby, Cheyenne, Mya, Camden, Lucas, Ellie Jules; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Harold Bequette, Johanna Naeger and Ralph Bequette.
He was a World War II veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, Illinois. He retired from Norfolk Southern as a telegraph agent after many years of dedicated service. He was a fourth degree knight with Tri–Cities Knights of Columbus in Granite City. He was a life member of AmVets Post No. 204 in Madison, Illinois, and a member of VFW Post No. 6947 in Bismarck, Missouri.
He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan; he enjoyed listening to games on the radio. He also enjoyed listening to country and western music. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he adored.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Funeral Mass took place on Wednesday, September 4, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Rev. Alfred Tumwesigye and Bishop Robert Hermann officiated. Burial was at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, in Edwardsville, Illinois. Irwin Chapel of Granite City handled the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Masses or to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
