Robert “Bob” R. Shuh of Ste. Genevieve died on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Ste. Genevieve Care Center. He was 76 years old.
He was born December 11, 1942, in River Aux Vases, a son of Ray Shuh and Lucille (Kreitler) Shuh.
He was married to Delores A. Shuh on April 25, 1964, and she preceded him in death.
He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Storment and her husband Jeff of Festus, Trina Manhardt and her husband Brian of Defiance, Missouri; two sons, Brian Shuh and his wife Dana of Bloomsdale, Bradley Shuh and his wife Rachel of Cape Girardeau; four sisters, Betty Strelec of Sarasota, Florida; Linda Weiler and her husband Ron of Weingarten, Donna Beste and her husband Alan of Boone, Iowa, Lisa Kozemczak and her husband Jimmy of St. Charles, Missouri; two brothers, Larry Shuh and his wife Pat of Ste. Genevieve, Ray Shuh Jr. and his wife Cindy of Ste. Genevieve; one brother-in-law, Mike Ahrens of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Jean Naeger and her husband Charles of Cedar Hill; and 10 grandchildren, Cody Storment, Jessica Storment, Jake Manhardt, Jack Manhardt, Lauren Manhardt, Addison Shuh, Carter Shuh, Kendall Shuh, Noah Shuh, Lucas Shuh.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Ahrens.
He was a former co-owner and operator of Shuh and Son’s Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and Cardinals baseball.
He especially loved spending time with family.
Visitation was scheduled for 8 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Funeral services were to be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at the Church of Ste. Genevieve. Rev. David Miloscia was to officiate. Burial was to be at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve. Basler Funeral Home was handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Crown Hospice and the American Heart Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.