Robbin Ditch-Kornhardt

Robbin L. Ditch-Kornhardt of Bloomsdale died on Friday, October 18, 2019, at her home in Bloomsdale. She was 57 years old.
She was born January 8, 1962 in St. Louis, a daughter of Robert Ditch and Wilma (Crowder) Ditch.
She was married to John R. Kornhardt on August 24, 1985, and he survives in Bloomsdale.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, JohnRobert Kornhardt of Bloomsdale; one sister, Elaine Revelle and her husband Allen of Bloomsdale; and one grandson, Wyatt Kornhardt of Bloomsdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will take place at a later date. Basler Funeral Home of Ste. Genevieve is handling the arrangements.
