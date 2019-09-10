Richard L. O’Bryan of Ste. Genevieve died on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was 72 years old.
He was born December 10, 1946, in Ste. Genevieve. a son of Ottis T. O’Bryan and Lorena M. (Stuppy) O’Bryan.
He was married to Elizabeth A. (Labruyere) O’Bryan on February 26, 1973, and she preceded him in death.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Schwent and his wife Toni of Lumberton, Texas, William Schwent of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one daughter, Richelle Trigg and her husband Claude of Moorcroft, Wyoming; one brother, LeRoy O’Bryan of Farmington; two sisters, Ruth Robbins and her husband Michael of Ballwin, Helen Brown and her husband Alvin of St. Mary; five grandchildren, David “Trey”, Brendden, Brittany, Robert, Jessica; and three great-grandchildren, Jayda, Benjamin, Rowan.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth O’Bryan; one brother, Charles O’Bryan; and one granddaughter, Heather.
He was a member of American Legion Post 150, VFW Post 2210, Ste. Genevieve Eagles, Ste. Genevieve Jaycees, Knights of Columbus Council 1037, and AmVets in Farmington.
He retired from the U.S. Navy as a radioman senior chief petty officer.
Visitation was 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, and will continue from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve, Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Basler Funeral Home. Rev. David Miloscia officiated. Burial will be at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve with full military honors. Basler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to VFW Post 2210 or American Legion Post 150.
