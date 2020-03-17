Oman Clay Johnson of Bloomsdale died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. He was 81 years old.
He was born on October 7, 1938, in Cordon, Missouri, a son of Della (Counts) Johnson and Nova Johnson.
He was married to Regina “Jean” (Williams) Johnson on September 21, 1957, and she survives in Bloomsdale.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Terry Johnson and his wife Laura of Hazelwood, Gary Johnson of High Ridge, Steve Johnson and his wife Kim of Bloomsdale; three sisters, Fay Akins of Ironton, Letha Cox and her husband Willard of Ste. Genevieve, Nova Jean Pinkley and her husband Henry of St. Mary; six grandchildren, Adam Johnson and his wife Brittany, Tyler Johnson, Clay Johnson, Clint Johnson and his wife Asyntha, Hunter Johnson, Chloe Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Johnson and Sawyer Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Albert Johnson, Johney Johnson, Cletus Johnson, Roy Arthur Johnson; and three sisters, Mary Ruth Allen, Gladys Carver, Violet Vance.
He was a member of Country Music Associates as a past vice president and of Lebanon Baptist Church.
He retired from River Cement in Festus.
Funeral services were Monday, March 16, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Rev. Jeff Fleeman officiated. Burial was at Concord Cemetery in Bloomsdale.
Memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church or Country Music Associates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.