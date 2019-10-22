Marzen L. Bader of Ste. Genevieve died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. He was 90 years old.
He was born November 18, 1928, in Ste. Genevieve, a son of John Bader and Irene (Geiler) Bader.
He was married to Marritta M. (Isenman) Bader on May 23, 1953, and she preceded him in death,
He is survived by two daughters, Denise Donze and her husband Dennis of Ste. Genevieve, Tamara Moore and her husband Timothy of Barnhart; two sons, Clay Bader of Ste. Genevieve, Eric Bader and and his wife Kristine of House Springs; 10 grandchildren, Dustin, Dane, Lindsey, Sara, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Josh, Ben, Gage; and eight great-grandchildren, Dresden, Canton, Clint, Evelyn, Clara, Brian, Connor, Charlotte.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lavada Schweiss, Juanita Warren; one brother, Melvin Bader; and one grandchild, Danielle.
He was a member of VFW Post 2210, American Legion Post 150 and the Ste. Genevieve Elks Club.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953.
Funeral services were Saturday, October 19, at St. Joseph Church in Zell. Monsignor Jeffrey Knight officiated. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Zell with graveside military services performed by VFW Post 2210. Basler Funeral Home of Ste. Genevieve handled the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph School in Zell.
