Lindsay Finley

Lindsay M. Finley of Perryville died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. She was 36 years old.
She was born on June 6, 1983, in Cape Girardeau, a daughter of Larry and Jeannie Gross Ernst.
She was married to Matthew Finley on June 30, 2012, at Ste. Genevieve, and he survives in Perryville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by one daughter, Daisy Ernst of Perryville; two sons, Aaron Finley of Perryville, Isaac Finley of Perryville; one sister, Terica Donnelly and her husband Tripp of Ballwin; one brother, Adam Ernst and his wife Alissa of Perryville; maternal grandparents Dorothy and Jim Hotop of Perryville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Funeral services were Friday, March 13, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer officiated. Burial was at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Ford & Young Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Memorials may made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Vincent de Paul Society.
