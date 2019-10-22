Leontine F. Schaaf

Leontine “Lee” F. (Naeger) Schaaf of Perryville died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence. She was 90 years old.
She was born January 17, 1929, in Zell, a daughter of Leo and Caroline Rose (Huck) Naeger.
She was married to Emil Gerald Schaaf on March 31, 1951, in Ste. Genevieve, and he survives in Perryville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by seven sons, Mark Schaaf of Perryville, John Schaaf and his wife Cathy of Perryville, Gerald Joe Schaaf of Perryville, Christopher Schaaf and his wife Jean of Friedheim, Brian Schaaf and friend Theresa of Perryville, Phil Schaaf and his wife Tammy of Perryville, Carl Schaaf and his wife Dawn of Perryville; three daughters, Carol Voshage and her husband Ronnie of Jackson, Mary Fulton and her husband Jerry of Perryville, Gemma Geile and her husband Kenny of Perryville; 20 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Paul Schaaf; five brothers; and two sisters.
She was retired from Procter & Gamble and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Ladies of Charity and American Legion Post 133 Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and bingo, but mostly she was a devoted mother who loved her children and her Lord.
Funeral Mass was Saturday, October 19, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer officiated. Burial was at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Saint Mary. Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville handled the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
