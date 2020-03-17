Gertrude M. Koller of Ste. Genevieve died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the The Arbors at Parkwood Meadows in Ste. Genevieve. She was 84 years old.
She was born September 5, 1935, in Ste. Genevieve, a daughter of Arthur Scherer Sr. and Leona (Grass) Scherer.
She was married to Joseph E. Koller on June 18, 1955, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Huck and her husband Allan of Ste. Genevieve, Karen Kraenzle and her husband Dave of Ste. Genevieve; four sons, Gary Koller and his wife Margie of Ste. Genevieve, Tom Koller and his wife Bernadine of Ste. Genevieve, Paul Koller of Ste. Genevieve, Jim Koller and his wife Heather of Ste. Genevieve; two brothers, Dennis Scherer of Omaha, Nebraska, David Scherer of Ste. Genevieve; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Arthur Scherer Jr.
She was a member of VFW Auxiliary and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She was a joy to be around and she loved her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren very much. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at the Church of Ste. Genevieve. Rev. Edward Nemeth was to officiate. Burial was to be at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve. Basler Funeral Home of Ste. Genevieve was handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Association or charity of choice.
