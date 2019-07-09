George Raymond Conway of Ste. Genevieve died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville. He was 90 years old.
He was born February 22, 1929, in Big Creek, Shannon County, Missouri, a son of Orvil Conway and Minnie (Horton) Conway.
He was married to Shirley J. (Johnson) Conway on August 11, 2003, and she survives in Ste. Genevieve.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Alice Diane Johnson of St. Charles, Missouri, Judy Lee of Hillsboro, Missouri, Audrey Joggerst and her husband Ray of Ste. Genevieve, Donna Brewster and her husband James of St. Mary; two brothers, Carl Coway and his wife Carrie of Temple, Oklahoma, Bill Conway and his wife Gale of Warrenton; 10 grandchildren, Gretchen, Abigail, Christy, Diane, Raymond, Amanda, Chasidy, Darla, Benjamin, Trevor; and 15 great-grandchildren,
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard Allen Conway; and four brothers, Darrel Wayne Conway, James Dale Conway, Leslie Earl Conway, Ronald Dean Conway.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War, and he had retired from Chrysler.
He enjoyed embroidery, puzzles and playing cards.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 16, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, July 16, at Basler Funeral Home. Graveside committal will be at Ellington Memorial Cemetery in Ellington at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Basler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Baptist Children’s Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.