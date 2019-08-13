Estella C. Grass of Ste. Genevieve died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was 86 years old.
She was born January 2, 1933, in River Aux Vases, a daughter of Joseph Joggerst and Louise (Basler) Joggerst.
She was married to Glennon C. Grass on January 21, 1956, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Grass and his wife Kimberly of Ste. Genevieve, David Grass and his wife Jane of Ste. Genevieve, Ronald Grass of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Jason Grass and his wife Betsy, Alexander Grass; two step-great-grandchildren, Adrien and Colin Estrada; and one great-grandchild on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Gegg.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cross stitching and baking. She was a beloved grandmother who loved spending her time with her grandchildren.
Visitation was scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, and 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the Church of Ste. Genevieve. Rev. Edward Nemeth will officiate. Burial will be at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve. Basler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Masses or to the Church of Ste. Genevieve.
