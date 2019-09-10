Donald J. Gettinger of Ste. Genevieve died on Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home. He was 80 years old.
He was born March 6, 1939, in Ste. Genevieve.
He was married to Joan (Stolzer) Gettinger on October 8, 1960, and she survives in Ste. Genevieve.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Steve Gettinger and his wife Margaret of Ste. Genevieve, Tim Gettinger and his wife Kelly of Jefferson City; two daughters, Geri Bergtholdt and her husband Jerry of Ste. Genevieve, Julie Basler and her husband Eric of Ste. Genevieve; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Gettinger, Matthew Gettinger, Katie Hogenmiller and her husband Wes, Abbie Bergtholdt, Daniel Bergtholdt, Ryan Gettinger, Carson Gettinger, Luke Basler, Karlie Basler, Nate Basler; and two great-grandchildren, Rhett and Myla Hogenmiller; five brothers, Richard Gettinger and his wife Mary of Chesterfield, Ray Gettinger and his wife Sharen of Ozora, Joe Gettinger and his wife Jeanie of Ste. Genevieve, Paul Gettinger and special friend Paula Dustman of Ste. Genevieve, Dave Gettinger and his wife Sue of Ste. Genevieve; three sisters, Mary Bahr and her husband Bernard of Ste. Genevieve, Luanne Basler and her husband Terry “Buck” of Ste. Genevieve, Barb Jokerst and special friend Garry Gegg of Ste. Genevieve; one sister-in-law, Myrtle Gettinger of Ste. Genevieve; and one brother-in-law, Mike Otte and special friend Janet Cox of Ste. Genevieve.
He was preceded in death by his father, George M. Gettinger; his mother, Florence (Shuh) Gettinger Grein; two brothers, George “Fritz” Gettinger, Jim “Bones” Gettinger; two sisters, Marie Gettinger, Betty Otte; one brother-in-law, Vernon “Bear” Jokerst; one sister-in-law, Eula “Lu Lu” Gettinger; and his stepfather, Raymond Grein.
He was a member of American Legion Post 150, the Church of Ste. Genevieve, and Bricklayer’s Union Local 1. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, trapper and gardener. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were Monday, September 9, at the Church of Ste. Genevieve. Rev. Edward Nemeth officiated. Burial was at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve. Basler Funeral Home of Ste. Genevieve handled the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Valle Athletic Club or Friends Foundation of Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
