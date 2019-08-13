Bradley P. Kertz of Bloomsdale died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis. He was 56 years old.
He was born March 28, 1963, in Perryville.
He is survived by three daughters, Renee Durbin and her husband John of St. Charles, Missouri, Kimberly Apenbrinck and her husband Dustin of St. Peters, Missouri, Rebekah Kertz of Venice, Florida; one son, Zachary Kertz and his wife Lindsey of Venice, Florida; his mother, Mary Regina “Jeannie” (Schnurbusch) Kertz of Ste. Genevieve; two brothers, Thomas Kertz and his wife Liz of Ste. Genevieve, Scott Kertz and his wife Heather of Ste. Genevieve; one sister, Sue Layman and her husband Lance of Cincinnati, Ohio; and eight grandchildren, Olivia Teal, Payton Durbin, Iris Kertz, Chase Apenbrinck, Reid Durbin, Carter Apenbrinck, Lily Kertz and Brooklyn Durbin.
He was preceded in death by his father, John P. Kertz; and one son, Brayden J. Kertz.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 until 2002 and retired as a master sergeant. He loved fishing, golfing, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. Most importantly, he loved his family and especially his kids and grandkids.
Visitation will be 9 to 11: 30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday, August 14, at St. Agnes Church in Bloomsdale. Monsignor Michael Turek and Deacon Jim Basler will officiate. Burial will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in Bloomsdale with military graveside services performed by VFW Post 2210. Basler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Evelyn’s House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.