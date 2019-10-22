Beverly G. Gravemann

Beverly G. (Fisher) Bader-Gravemann of Ste. Genevieve died on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Riverview at the Park Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ste. Genevieve. She was 79 years old.
She was born June 25, 1940, in Chester, Illinois, a daughter of Albert Fisher and Evelene (Deison) Fisher.
She is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline Pfaff and her husband William of Ste. Genevieve, Rhonda Abt and her husband Wayne of Ste. Genevieve, Kelly Winschel and her husband Keith of Perryville; one son, Todd Bader and his wife Jamie of Ste. Genevieve; two sisters, Shirley Tindall of Springfield, Illinois, Patty Alms and her husband Roger of St. Charles, Missouri; 20 grandchildren, Ryan, Kristin, Keith, Angie, Kelsey, Blake, Keeten, Karley, Kellen, Todd Jr., Justin, Jessica, Gabe, Devin, Kyle, Tyler, Easton, Ellieanna, Peighton, Aidyn; and eight great-grandchildren, Molly, Lucy, Madison, Reed, Hallee, Camden, Wyatt and Jasmen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Carrie Lynn Bader; and one sister, Jama Clausen.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. October 26, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Basler Funeral Home. Rev. Edward Nemeth will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date. Basler Funeral Home of is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Riverview at the Park activities department.
