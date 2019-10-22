Archie F. Bahr of Ste. Genevieve died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve Care Center. He was 90 years old.
He was born on September 30, 1929, in Ste. Genevieve, a son of Frank Bahr and Earlyne (Hermann) Bahr.
He was married to Anna Lou (Basler) Bahr on September 27, 1952, and she preceded him in death.
He is survived by five sons, Randy Bahr and his wife Martha of Ste. Genevieve, Steve Bahr and special friend Cindy of Ste. Genevieve, Kevin Bahr and his wife Gail of Ste. Genevieve, Tom Bahr and his wife Janet of Peoria, Illinois, Dave Bahr and his wife Nancy of Ste. Genevieve; one brother, Eugene Bahr of Ste. Genevieve; 11 grandchildren, Carla, Kelly, Brian, Steve Jr., Rebecca, Keith, Kurt, Corey, Brad, Allison, Jessica; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Bahr, Sharon Ann Bahr; two sisters, Betty Ann Bahr, Georgianna Hoog; one grandson, Jeremy Bahr; and one great-grandson, Brady Okenfuss.
He was a member of Ste. Genevieve Elks Club, Knights of Columbus Council No. 1037, Ste. Genevieve Jaycees Club. He enjoyed farming, dancing and going to cattle auctions.
Funeral services were Monday, October 21 at the Church of Ste. Genevieve. Rev. David Miloscia officiated. Burial was at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve. Basler Funeral Home of Ste. Genevieve handled the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Crown Hospice.
