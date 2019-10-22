Ste. Genevieve Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson listened as Ron Armbruster, right, made a point during a walk-through of the new county parking lot and the existing lot between Market, Merchant and Third streets. Armbruster is one of the stakeholders in the existing parking lot. Also pictured: Gary Roth, city of Ste. Genevieve field operations supervisor; Dean Bauman of Vern Bauman Contracting, Second District County Commissioner Joe Gettinger; and Sandra Cabot, city of Ste. Genevieve tourism and economic development director. (Photo by MARK EVANS/Herald staff)