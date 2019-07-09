The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen will conduct their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, July 11, at the Ste. Genevieve Knights of Columbus Hall.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Among the topics expected to be discussed is a proposal to limit the nunber of vehicles that can be parked outside on a residential lot in the city limits. A first reading of the proposal passed during the June 26 meeting, and a second reading is scheduled.
