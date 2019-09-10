With the calendar having turned to September, the Ste. Genevieve County Commission and the county’s road and bridge department last week turned their attention to winter road upkeep.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the commission accepted road and bridge foreman Scott Schmieder’s recommendation to order 75 tons of tan-colored Egyptian rock salt for $96.35 a ton from DBK Salt in Pevely.
The only other option, Schmieder said, was to pay $101.50 a ton for domestic white salt. In addition to the price difference, Schmieder said the white salt would have to be picked up by the county, while the price on the Egyptian rock salt included delivery. He also said white salt cannot be stored outside.
See complete story in the September 11 edition of the Herald.
