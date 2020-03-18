Ste. Genevieve County Clerk Sue Wolk said on Wednesday that she received word from the Governor's Office that the Municipal Election scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been postponed until June 2.
The candidates forums sponsored by the Ste. Genevieve Herald and Ste. Genevieve Community Access Television that were scheduled for March 24 and March 25 have been called off and will be rescheduled for a later date. If the election stays on course for June, that date likely will be in the middle of May.
