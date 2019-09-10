Public assistance specialist James Clad of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) stressed that paperwork needs to be even more precise to get funding for this spring’s second flood event.
Clad on September 3 conducted an applicants’ briefing for representatives of various local entities that will be seeking reimbursement from the federal government for money spent on late spring flood damages.
Assistance funding flows from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), through SEMA.
Ste. Genevieve County, the cities of Ste. Genevieve and St. Mary, the New Bourbon Regional Port Authority, Special Road District A, Levee District 2 and Levee District 3 were represented.
The meeting at the Progress Sports Complex was one of 17 applicant briefings held around the state for FEMA disaster declaration 4451, covering events from April 29 through the end of July.
A similar meeting took place May 20 to discuss disaster declaration 4435, which covered March 11 through April 16.
Clad stressed that with hurricane season in full swing and other disasters taking place, FEMA will be stretched thin.
“This is probably some kind of record as far as the number of disasters and the scope of things,” Clad said. “You’ve got a hurricane sitting off the coast.
“There’s so many disasters going on, and FEMA has to staff for these.”
