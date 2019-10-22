Ste. Genevieve County will have an election this November, and it will be historic in nature.
The county will have its first all-mail ballot election, with voters in Lake Forest Estates subdivision deciding on the formation of a reorganized common sewer and water district, which would be known as the Lake Forest Estates Clean Water District.
Voters registered by October 9 were sent ballot packets on October 10 by the Ste. Genevieve County Clerk’s Office. The ballots have to be returned by mail or in person to the Ste. Genevieve County Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. The Clerk’s Office will be open to receive ballots that evening.
Those who believe they are eligible to vote who have not received a ballot packet by October 18 can contact voter registration at 573-883-5589, extension 2.
County Clerk Sue Wolk had to write a plan following the guidelines in the Missouri Revised Statutes and State Code of Regulations that includes procedures for printing and mailing ballots and ensuring the secrecy and validity of the voted ballots.
Wolk said more than 400 ballots have been sent out for the election.
Voters in Lake Forest Estates are being asked to create a common sewer and water district “for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping, operating, and maintaining a common sanitary sewer system and a common water supply and distribution system for the benefit of individuals residing within” the subdivision, according to the ballot language.
