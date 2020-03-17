Gearing up for the year’s first paving job, the Ste. Genevieve County Commission voted last Thursday to buy 6,000 gallons of MC-800 bitumen from low-bidder Missouri Petroleum at $2.85 per gallon.
The bulk of it will be expended for paving the first job of the season, the chip-and-seal paving of about seven-tenths of a mile of Magnolia Hollow Road, near the Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area.
“We’ll use at least 4,000 gallons,” Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson said during last week’s meeting.
Excess oil could be used on Madden Creek Road and other locations. The less expensive [$2.35 per gallon] emulsion blend will not be available until the weather is warmer. The commissioners agreed they could not wait for it to come on the market.
County road and bridge department foreman Scott Schmieder said the base can be completed on Magnolia Hollow Road as long as there isn’t a heavy downpour.
See complete story in the March 18 edition of the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.