Only $41 separated two bids for a new Western Star tandem dump truck when the Ste. Genevieve County Commission opened bids last Thursday.
TAG Truck Center of Farmington bid $112,300 per truck for either one, two or three trucks.
Truck Centers of Troy, Illinois, bid $112,341 per truck.
The commissioners will review the bids and make sure both bidders adhered to bid specifications before awarding the contract.
The county has dealt with both companies in the past.
The bids specifications stated that the tandem trucks must have a low rear-end ratio and that they have a Detroit diesel engine rather than a Cummins diesel engine.
