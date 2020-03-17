State Representative Dale Wright, District 116, last week presented House Bill 2315 to the General Assembly. The bill authorizes the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to transfer three Ste. Genevieve properties owned by the state of Missouri to the National Park Service, a division of the U.S. Department of the Interior for establishment of the Sainte Genevieve National Historical Park. The three properties are the Felix Valle House, the Dr. Benjamin Shaw House and the Green Tree Tavern. The bill passed by consent vote and will be deliberated in the Fiscal Review Committee next before returning to the House for a final vote. The bill will then be sent to the Missouri Senate for their approval before it is sent to Governor Mike Parson. “It’s been a constant waiting game as it moves through each step of the legislation process,” Wright said in his weekly report, “however, I have placed an emergency clause on the bill with the hope it will speed its progression up.” (Photo, information from Dale Wright’s Office)
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrests (March 8-15)
- Schools In Ste. Genevieve Will Be Closed March 18 To April 6
- Joyce Roth
- Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office Incident Report (Feb. 29-March 6)
- Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrests (March 1-8)
- Biden, Trump Move Toward Showdown With Missouri Primary Wins
- Ste. Genevieve Police Department Incident Report (Feb. 7-March 6)
- Rezoning Approved For Restaurant Location To Be Annexed Into City Of Ste. Genevieve
- Coronavirus: Local Schools Will Close This Week, May Reopen April 6; County Health Department Advises Against Social Gatherings
- Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital Releases COVID-19 Information
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.