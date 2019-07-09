The Ste. Genevieve County Commission touched base with personnel at the Alan Wells St. Francois County Joint Communication and Emergency Operations Center in Park Hills regarding concerns a Grayhawk development resident had expressed over 911 addressing.
The resident told the commission on July 1 that contractors he had hired went to a house with the identical address, within the Ste. Genevieve city limits. He worried that the same thing could happen with emergency personnel.
Nelson said during the July 1 meeting that there is a Lakeview Drive is near virtually every lake in the county.
The commissioners were told by 911 personnel, though, that there are no duplicate addresses. The Lakeview Drive addresses at Grayhawk end in the 1300 range, while Lakeview Drive at Lake Seven Falls begins in the 1400 range, and Lakeview in the city of Ste. Genevieve starts in the 1900s.
The person who got lost apparently looked at the address wrong, according to the 911 personnel.
