Festus-based Cave City Sand has proposed building a rail spur and shipping terminal on a fraction of an 800-acre tract [outlined in yellow on the right] along the Mississippi River. The company would ship sand and limestone from that location after it was mined from its other tracts [also in yellow outlines] closer to Highway 61 and transported via Highway 61 and Brickeys Road. (Image from public notice posted by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)