After hearing owner Phil Cabral explain his need to expand his Cabral Collision Center building at 415 Ste. Genevieve Drive, the Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission quickly recommended granting Cabral a special use permit to do so.
The commission met on July 3 since its usual first Thursday meeting date fell on Independence Day. The Board of Aldermen will act on the request at the Thursday, July 25 meeting.
The business is in a C-1 General Commercial Zone, although it is considered non-conforming, since the business was in place before the current zoning codes were adopted.
The increased building size would cause it to use more than 5 percent of the 26,850-square foot lot. This required the special use permit.
“I just ran out of room,” Cabral said. “Business is good, and I need more space.”
See complete story in the July 10 edition of the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.