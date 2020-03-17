The city of Bloomsdale will be withholding 10 percent from its payment for the new rotor No. 2 at its wastewater plant until all portions of the project are complete.
The city received an invoice for $149,544 from Missouri Machinery and Engineering of St. Louis for the replacement rotor, which was installed in late January.
“You know what, I would only recommend paying a part of it,” Mayor Paul Monia said during the March 10 Board of Aldermen meeting. “They haven’t proved everything to me yet.”
Monia had said at the February meeting that a few cosmetic things still needed to be done by the company, such as some grading, trimming of sharp edges on the machinery and programming the variable-speed drive.
Not all of it had been done at the time of last week’s meeting.
“That was in the agreement, originally, that they were not going to get everything until we were happy,” Monia said.
A motion was made to pay $134,590, all but 10 percent, with a letter informing the firm that the final 10 percent will be paid when the city is willing to sign off on the project.
Monia, though, has been pleased with the rotor itself, saying it runs so smoothly.
“You can actually lay on top of that thing and all you hear is a hum,” he said.
See complete story in the March 18 edition of the Herald.
